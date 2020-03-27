|
H. V. Miller
"Gone Hunting"
H. Van Miller passed away at home March 20, 2020 in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was born March 2, 1954 in Monterey, California to Harry Van Miller and Luetta Gay Heaton Wenerstrom.
Van was a lifelong mechanic and a friend to all. He was always willing to lend a helping hand and share his expansive knowledge.
He married the love of his life and soulmate, Karyn on September 21, 1991. They complimented each other, were best friends, and never gave up on one another.
He loved spending time outdoors. He taught many his love of hunting and fishing. He was the best dad and an amazing grandpa who loved every minute spent with his grandkids.
He is survived by his wife Karyn, Children Rachelle (Greg) Overturf, Nicole (James) McGinness, Brittany (Robert) Garcia, Ashley (Brian) Lawson, Dominic (Kallie) Miller, and Lindsey (Coleton) Miller, sixteen grandkids, one great-grandson and sisters Sandy Labrum and Suzie Sine.
