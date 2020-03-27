Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for H. Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

H. V. Miller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
H. V. Miller Obituary
H. V. Miller
"Gone Hunting"
H. Van Miller passed away at home March 20, 2020 in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was born March 2, 1954 in Monterey, California to Harry Van Miller and Luetta Gay Heaton Wenerstrom.
Van was a lifelong mechanic and a friend to all. He was always willing to lend a helping hand and share his expansive knowledge.
He married the love of his life and soulmate, Karyn on September 21, 1991. They complimented each other, were best friends, and never gave up on one another.
He loved spending time outdoors. He taught many his love of hunting and fishing. He was the best dad and an amazing grandpa who loved every minute spent with his grandkids.
He is survived by his wife Karyn, Children Rachelle (Greg) Overturf, Nicole (James) McGinness, Brittany (Robert) Garcia, Ashley (Brian) Lawson, Dominic (Kallie) Miller, and Lindsey (Coleton) Miller, sixteen grandkids, one great-grandson and sisters Sandy Labrum and Suzie Sine.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of H.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -