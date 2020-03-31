|
Hailey Johnson
2001 ~ 2020
Murray, UT-On March 26, 2020 Hailey Johnson peacefully slipped away from us with a kiss from her Mom and ran joyously into the arms of her Dad. The family is at peace and relieved that she no longer has to struggle with the complications of Type 1 Diabetes.
Hailey's vibrant tranquility continues to put us at ease and reassures us that we were are looked after and unconditionally loved. Hailey was known for being kind, smart, silly, compassionate, steadfast and fiercely loving. She loved music, nature, animals,her time with her friends and being creative.
Hailey will be dearly treasured and missed by her Mother Tammy, Sisters Jessica, Hannah, Michaele (Cody), Tiffany and Brother Marcus (Kaya) Grandparents Diane, Bernie and Sue, Aunts Tracie (Uncle Chris) Trina, Debbie (Simon) Sandy (David) Uncle Kirk (Pam), Nephew Carson and many family members, dear friends and her beloved companion and fur baby Tuff. She was reunited in heaven with her Father Mike, Grandpa Merlin and an army of family members and cherished loved ones.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date when we can gather properly together. Please honor her life and help us create her legacy by being generous with your heart, being kind to others, laughing out loud and always taking care of yourself first. For more information please see www.afcfuneralhome.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 31, 2020