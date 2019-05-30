|
1952 ~ 2019
PRICE - Hal Emer Murdock, 67, passed away May 27, 2019 in Price.
He was born April 5, 1952 in Price, Utah to Dean Emer and Catherine Grow Murdock. Hal was a lifelong resident of Carbon County, graduate of Carbon High School Class of 1970 and attended the University of Utah. Hal was involved in Boy Scouts and many civic organizations including Kiwanis, and the Elks. Hal married Sharon O'Halloran, January 25, 1975 in Price; they divorced and she later passed away. Married Holly Lasson, January 24, 2005 in Price, Utah and they shared a love for travel. Hal and Holly shared many great adventures together and their motto was "Adventure Together, Forever."
Hal developed a love for music at a young age. He played in numerous bands in the area where he played alongside some amazing friends and accomplished musicians. Hal played with the Vibrations, Samson and the Temple Tumblers, Cherry Slush, Nirvana, San Rafael Manuel Memorial Band, Black Rose, Caine, Night Vision, Double Down, Fandango and Keele n Time. His love for music touched the lives of many families in the area. Hal was a tireless worker who worked all day and played all night. Hal began working at Murdock Distributing at an early age, eventually expanding the family business into Castle Valley Distributing. Hal and Holly worked side-by-side, hand-in-hand and they lived by the standards that, "We work hard, to play hard."
Hal had a very close and special relationship with his sister, Cathie, and her family. Many can trace their own experiences and interest in music to Hal, including his niece Kylie and his great-niece Iris. His nephew Keith will never forget the first computer he ever had, an Apple II, courtesy of his uncle Hal, at a time in his life when it was very much needed. The time and energy Hal gave to his family is greatly appreciated and will leave a hole in many lives.
Hal was a very thoughtful, caring, and giving individual. He contributed to many worthy organizations and never hesitated to help out someone in need. He was passionate about animals, especially his cats. Hal loved cats and showed the utmost compassion towards them. He was an avid gardener, rock-hound and was always searching for the perfect rock or addition to his Fairy Garden. Hal loved traveling, learning about different cultures and experimenting with new foods. Some of his adventures took him to Japan, Iceland, Costa Rica, Hawaii, across most of the United States. Last year he was able to travel to Honduras with his sister. Hal was always looking to broaden his horizons and he loved nothing more than sharing these adventures with family and friends.
Hal will be dearly missed.
Hal is survived by his wife, Holly Murdock, Price; sister, Cathie Murdock, New Orleans; sister-in-law, Jeannee (Jeff) Hunt, Helper; loving nieces, nephews and their children, Keith (Taryn), Iris and Ione Wiseman, Kylie O'Halloran (Daniel) Whamond, all of New Orleans, April (Erez) Tobi of Denver, CO, Andrew (Adriane), Molly and Cooper Olsen, all of Layton, Vanessa Hunt, Cedar City; and beloved Norine (Harold/deceased) Simpson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and in-laws, Eugene and Carole Lasson.
Graveside services for Hal will be Saturday, June 1, 2019, 1:00 p.m., at the Elgin Cemetery in Green River, Utah. The family will receive friends at Mitchell Funeral Home (233 East Main Street) in Price Saturday morning from 10:00-11:30 a.m. Arrangements entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Home where friends are always welcome daily and may share memories of Hal online at www.mitchellfuneralhome.net.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 30, 2019