Hal Rex Sheppard
12/15/1943 - 9/7/2019
Hal Rex Sheppard, passed away peacefully on September 7th in his home in Draper, Utah at the age of 75. Hal has been married to Anita Sheppard for the last 56 years. They were married in Salt Lake City on July 9, 1963.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, September 12 at 12:00pm at the Meadows 6th Ward located at 420 East Stokes Avenue, Draper, Utah. Friends and family may visit on Wednesday evening, September 11th from 6-8pm at that same location and on Thursday morning from 10:30am - 11:30am prior to the Funeral Services. Graveside services will be held following the funeral service at the Utah Veteran's Cemetery & Memorial Park, located at 17111 S. 1700 W. Bluffdale, Utah. To read full obituary please visit www.serenityfhs.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 10, 2019