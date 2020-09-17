Hal Ross Christensen

1956 - 2020

Hal Ross Christensen, passed away September 10, 2020 at the age of 63 in Murray, Utah. He was born in Murray, Utah to Donald R. and Jackie Dwight Christensen on October 23,1956.

Hal attended Salt Lake Community College and Westminister College and studied construction trades, management, and accounting. He spent many years as a project manager and carpenter in the Salt Lake area. He loved building things. He also enjoyed gardening and was an avid pigeon breeder and racer.

His health took him to a warmer climate and he moved to Tonapah, AZ in 2011. There he became involved in more gardening and much more pigeon breeding and racing. His birds had won many races and he made many friends and helped many people with their hobby of pigeon raising.

He was preceded in death by his father and two sets of grandparents. He is survived by his mother Jackie Burk, children, Andrew and Chelsea, Erik and Terri, Michaela, Kelly, and Carly. He also was blessed with seven grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at the Murray City Cemetery on Saturday, September 19th at 11 a.m.

We appreciate the many people who helped care for him in his recent illness and especially his friends in Arizona who cared for his animals, for all those who helped bring him home to us and especially Andrew and Chelsea for their loving care of him

In lieu of flowers, please plant something beautiful or help an animal rescue project.



