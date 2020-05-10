|
Hal Thomas Christopherson
1943 ~ 2020
Hal Thomas Christopherson passed away at home surrounded by his devoted family on May 8, 2020 after a long, courageous battle with cancer. He was 77. Born in SLC to Harold & Iris Christopherson. Hal was raised in Midvale, Utah and was spoiled and adored by aunts, uncles and grandparents throughout his childhood. Hal married the love of his life, Maurine Beckstead, on January 31, 1964 in SLC and they raised 5 children together. Hal loved Maurine with all his heart until his dying day. Hal was the ultimate family man. Through his example he taught us to love, care for one another and work hard. He was always ready to come to the rescue of friends and family members during a crisis. His patience, unconditional love and calm demeanor was a comfort to all of us. Hal loved gardening, cars, music, Big Gulps and being surrounded by family. He will be missed by many. Hal is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served as a Bishop and in many other callings. He and Maurine served a mission in the England Manchester Mission. Hal is survived by his wife, Maurine; brother, Andy (Christina); children: Blake (Christine); Amy Mitchell (Todd); Joel (Ariane); Ryan (Kim); and Annie Simmons (Todd), as well as 12 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. We are grateful for Hospice nurses and their care. A private family service will be held Tuesday, May 12 at 1:30 pm, and will be streamed live for family and friends at: https://www.facebook.com/Goff-Mortuary-116988261695382/
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 10, 2020