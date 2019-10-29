Home

Tate Mortuary
110 South Main Street
Tooele, UT 84074
(435) 882-0676
Viewing
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tate Mortuary
110 South Main Street
Tooele, UT 84074
Viewing
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
777 Skyline Drive
Tooele, UT
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
777 Skyline Drive
Tooele, UT
Halcyon Larsen (Hallie) Robins


1925 - 2019
Halcyon Larsen (Hallie) Robins Obituary
1925 ~ 2019
Wife, mother, grandmother and friend passed away on October 24, 2019 at the age of 94, in Cottage Glen Assisted Living surrounded by family. Born, July 20, 1925 in Ephraim, Utah to Fayben and Deldee Larsen.
Survived by her 2 children; Randy (Florence) Robins, Debbie (Alex) Pacheco, grandchildren; Matthew (Olivia) Pacheco, Ashlie (Deven) Ransom, Megan Olmos, Mekenzi (Mike) Terry, Marcus Pacheco, and 15 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband, Wayne, her parents, brother O'Neil and sister, U'Dean, granddaughter Alexis.
A viewing will be Wednesday October 30, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Tate Mortuary 110 South Main Street. Funeral service will be held Thursday, October 31 at 11:00 AM, with a prior viewing 9:30 to 10:45 AM at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 777 Skyline Drive, Tooele, Utah.
Interment at the Tooele City Cemetery following service.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 29, 2019
