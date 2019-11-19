|
Hans Kubbe
1930~2019
Hans Kubbe, age 89, passed away November 13, 2019. He was born October 18, 1930 in Hamburg, Germany. He married Irmgard Eich on September 27, 1952. He came to America in 1963 to provide a better life for his family. He was hard working and a master floor installer. Later in life he loved working with wood and created unique bird houses and wishing wells. Hans is survived by his son Heino (Heidi) Kubbe, daughter Elke (Don) Ewell, grandchildren and great grandchildren, who he loved dearly. He is also survived by his sister Sonja and many relatives in Germany and America. He now joins his parents and his beloved wife, Irmgard Kubbe, who preceded him in on February 23, 2002. Per Han's request, no funeral services will be held. A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday November 23, 2019, at the Christ Lutheran Church on 240 East 5600 South, Murray, Utah, from 2:00 to 4:00 pm. Ruhe in Frieden, Opa
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 19, 2019