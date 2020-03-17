|
|
1941 ~2020
Hans U. Knubel returned to the Lord after his courageous battle with glioblastoma brain cancer in March 2020.
Hans was born the youngest of five children in 1941 war torn Europe to Samuel and Anna Knubel. The Knubels lived in Pargow, Germany which is now Poland. The family was in eastern Germany where Hans's father was working as a dairy farm manager. In 1944 they returned home to the Alps above Bern Switzerland which was an alpine fairytale land. Hans served in the Swiss Army and went to school in Basel to become an electrician.
Hans arrived in Salt Lake City in December of 1962 to visit his sister. After receiving his work visa he was quickly drafted into the US Army and reported to Fort Douglas Utah. After basic training he was shipped to Munich Germany as a member of the special forces 24th Infantry Division and was then recruited into the Berlin Brigade. While stationed in West Berlin he was posted at the Brandenburg Gate and charged with helping easterners over the Berlin wall. He was posted at Spandau Prison where he stood prison guard over the last three Nazi war criminals imprisoned there: Baldur von Schirach, Albert Speer, and Rudolf Hess. As the US was ramping up for Vietnam they recommissioned the 9th infantry division at Fort Riley Kansas. He was transferred there where he served as a drill sergeant prepping boys for war. Hans applied for and earned US citizenship after he completed his initial Army service in 1966. He was discharged from the Army in 1966 and served on reserve through 1968. He met and married Ingeborg in 1967 who was in the US for English immersion. Hans began working for General Electric where he had a distinguished 35 year career working on train engines, ski lifts, and the Hoover Dam. Together Hans and Ingeborg raised their family in Sandy Utah. Hans was a beloved soccer coach and mentor to many young men who still appreciate the influence he had in their lives. After hearing of his passing a former player said, "Your dad was responsible for almost every time I felt proud of myself throughout my life."
Hans had a busy 20 year retirement. He was a skier, golfer, gardener, oil painter, model train enthusiast, wood worker, soccer fan, general hobby crafter, and schooled everyone at Jeopardy. Ingeborg said Hans could do everything but catch a fish. He was a chocolate and ice cream connoisseur. Hans enjoyed a part time job at River Oaks golf course.
Hans was a loved and loving husband, father, opi, friend, and coach. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Ingeborg. Children: Nichole (Troy), Stephan (Tami), and Kristina (Jason). His five grandchildren: Nicholas, Chase, Kaitlyn, Jonah, and Gracie. His two sisters and their families.
Hans is reunited into the loving arms of his parents, his two brothers, and God.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Huntsman Cancer Institute.
The family would like to thank the following for their loving care of Hans: Riverton Hospital: ER team. IMED: intensive care, rehabilitation, and Dr. Maughn. The Huntsman team: Dr. Mendez, Whitney Houser, and Dr. Burt. Huntsman hospice team: nurse Brittney and her daughter and care aide Klever. LCSW: Benson. Dr. Boam, and Dr. Steffans. Hans participated in a clinical trial in order to try to cure glioblastoma brain cancer. Thank you to Matt Halverson for your help and care with the trial.
As a gracious gift to mankind Hans has donated his body to the University of Utah Medical School for research in hopes to help others.
There will be a celebration of his life to be announced at a future date.
Aufwiedersehen Dad und Schatzi.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 17, 2020