1987 ~ 2020

Hap (Hal) Holmstead, I bet it's so nice up in heaven since you arrived. I'm sure you're singing in the angel's choir! Hap was taken far too soon from us when he passed away at the age of 32 on Friday, June 26, 2020 from a scooter accident. He was larger than life with a name that fit him perfectly from the day he was born--July 5th, 1987 in American Fork, Utah.

Hap graduated from American Fork High School in 2006. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served a mission in Cincinnati, Ohio. Hap was a tremendous salesman who could and would persuade you on whatever he was selling at the time. Hap had many passions in life which he loved sharing with others. Baseball was one of his favorite sports and he enjoyed attending the College World Series with his dad, his brother Hagen, and many other friends. Hap was extremely creative and loved music and writing songs that were related to his life and dreams. He loved being in the studio and performing. He knew he was going to make it big someday.

Hap was the kind of person who persevered through hardships and radiated a contagious optimism and joy that uplifted all whom he met. He was not perfect and would be the first to tell you. Hap had a rare gift to make you laugh and made you feel loved and accepted no matter who you were or where you came from. It didn't matter to Hap how you looked or felt about him , he saw you through different eyes, as Hap was never critical or judgemental of others and he loved everyone he met. He will be greatly missed by all.

Hap is survived by his loving wife Kelly Whittaker Holmstead and her two children, Nora and Jada as well as his four beautiful children Jaya, Jayzee, Ripken, Kalea and their loving mother Jasmine Joyce Holmstead. He is also survived by his parents Jay and Sondra Holmstead, his siblings Kylee (Mark) Robinson, Haley, Mckenzie, Addie, Hannah and his brother/best bud Hagen Holmstead and two amazing grandmothers, Kathryn Holmstead and Monta Hafen. He also leaves behind many numerous friends and extended family members. Hap is preceded in death by two great men, his grandfathers Hal Holmstead and Gary Hafen. Hap loved life, made friends with everyone and was proud to be a mama's boy. His contagious laugh and bear hugs will be greatly missed. He would want all of us to be happy and enjoy life to the fullest, just as he did.

Our family would like to sincerely thank everyone for your outpouring love and tender mercies that you have shown to our family. We will never be able to thank you enough for loving Hap and our family through this difficult time.

We will be celebrating Haps life and birthday this Sunday July 5th 2020 at 6:30pm at the park directly behind the Holmstead home 1112 N 1190 E American Fork, Ut 84003 . Please come as you are in casual dress and bring a blanket or chair to sit on.



