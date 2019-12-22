|
Harold Charles
Toombs
1951 ~ 2019
Harold Charles Toombs was born to Wayne C. and M. Maxine Toombs in Brigham City, Utah on May 15, 1951. On December 19, 2019, following a valiant fight with pancreatic cancer, Harold passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his adoring family. Harold was named after his uncle, Harold Cordon Toombs, whose plane was shot down during an air raid over Germany in World War II. He spent his formative years on his family's farm in Promontory, Utah. As a child, he explored the area's unique landscape and would later recount adventures on the salt flats and at Promontory Point. He developed an uncommon strength by milking cows and bailing hay from a very early age and was given the nickname "Hoss" by his father and brother as a tribute to his large size. Harold's mother preferred to call him "Charlie."
Lacking modern conveniences, Harold learned to be resourceful and developed a passion for reading and learning. History was among his favorite school subjects and, even in his last days, Harold could be found watching historical documentaries and continuing his quest for knowledge. At the age of fifteen, his family bought a farm and moved to Townsend, Montana, where Harold spent his time riding horses, hunting, and working on his Plymouth Roadrunner. The physical strength Harold developed on the farm served him well in athletics, too. At Broadwater County High School, he excelled in track, basketball, and football. Harold graduated high school in 1969 and attended Montana Tech on a football scholarship. He then went on to Ricks College before completing his formal education at Brigham Young University where he earned degrees in English and History and developed a love of science.
In 1974, Harold married Cynthia Hahl in Washington, D.C. Together they had 6 children. To provide for his family, Harold began working as a real estate agent. Through hard work and dedication, Harold grew his business and eventually became a broker, builder, and real estate developer. Harold had a passion for building and worked hard to ensure he made quality homes. Those who worked with Harold held him in high regard because of his honesty and trustworthiness. Many people are successful today because of his influence and looked to him as their mentor. Harold enjoyed hunting excursions in Africa with his brother Ray. He loved to read and would study archaeology and science. He enjoyed sports of all kinds, particularly basketball. Harold married his sweetheart, Karen Kramer, in 2004; adding three more sons to his family. This year, they celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary. Together they explored the world and enjoyed time with their family. Harold's wife and family meant the world to him. Even in bad health, he was there for all of them. Harold's twenty-two grandchildren adored him, and he adored them. He was always there, cheering from the sidelines, at any one of their sporting events.
Harold was proceeded in death by his parents Wayne and Maxine Toombs. He is survived by his beloved wife Karen Kramer Toombs; sons Joseph (Champayne) Toombs, Jacob (Aubrey) Toombs, Joshua (Makenzie) Toombs, Jordan (Sabina) Toombs, Kenneth Wilks, Kevin Wilks, Jason Wilks. Daughters; Julie (Jared) Oeser and Jessalyn (Matt) Bruns, and twenty-two grandchildren. Funeral services honoring Harold will be held Friday, December 27th, at Larkin Sunset Gardens Mortuary 1950 E. Dimple Dell Road (10600 S.) Sandy, UT 84092. A viewing will be held on Thursday, Dec 26th, from 6 to 8 pm. A second viewing will be on Friday Dec 27th from 12:30 to 1:30 pm followed by a celebration of Harold's life from 2:00 to 3:00 pm. Graveside dedication from 3:30 to 4:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Team Harold at the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network's PurpleStride Utah, 2020.
https://tinyurl.com/teamharold
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 22, 2019