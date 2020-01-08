Home

Cannon Mortuary
2460 E. Bengal Blvd. (7600 S.)
Salt Lake City, UT 84121
(801) 942-6301
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Paradise Ward
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
12:00 PM
Paradise Ward
1555 W Lovely Road
Taylorsville, UT
Harold "Sam" Neslen


1921 - 2020
Harold "Sam" Neslen Obituary
1921 ~ 2020
Sam Neslen passed away Jan. 3, 2020, at his home in Taylorsville, UT. He was born in Kansas, Oct. 19, 1921, to Uel & Hazel Neslen and had three brothers. Sam received a UofU Business degree, and Statistic Control certificate from Harvard. He served as an Army Officer in WWII. Married the love of his life Maxine Fishburn Feb.19, 1943. She passed away Apr. 23, 2003. They had four children whom he adored (Nancy, Pat, Cheryl, and Rick) and many grandchildren. Sam spent his career in the trucking industry. He is a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Funeral services will be held Friday, Jan. 10, at noon, at the Paradise Ward, 1555 W Lovely Road, Taylorsville, UT. Where a visitation will precede services from 10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. For the full obituary visit www.CannonMortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
