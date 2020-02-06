Home

Harold Norman Harris


1925 - 2020
Harold Norman Harris
1925 ~ 2020
Salt Lake City, UT-Dad was born April 28, 1925 in Parowan, UT and passed away February 1, 2020 in his home surrounded by family and loved ones.
After a life of serving others, Dad stepped through the veil to meet his sweetheart, Nona Robinson Harris. Mom passed away November 6, 2015 after 72 years of marriage. We are sure she greeted him with something like "what took you so long, I missed you."
Dad was one of seven children born to Claude Emmett Harris and Harriett Ann Taylor Harris. Clarence, Mary, Elsie, then Dad, Odessa, Bill, Jim, half-sister, Margaret are all anticipating his arrival. Survived by three sons, Harold Lee (Sheila), Emmett, and Kelly (Marie-Ann); 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; and sisters-in-law, Anna Fields and Lois Harris.
He started Harris Auto Repair on Edison Street in 1958. He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served his Father in Heaven in many capacities. He served in the Park Stake Presidency, was the Bishop of Princeton Ward, was a Temple worker and served in many other callings, but his favorite was Scout Master.
A special thank you to Bonnie, Korie, Annette (Canyon Hospice) for always being there for Dad. Thanks to all for meals, visits, phone calls, etc. He was such an easy man to please.
Services will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 1:00 pm at the Salt Lake 31st Ward, 1078 McClelland Street. A viewing will be one hour prior. Family and friends may also gather on Friday, February 7 from 6-8 p.m. at Larkin Mortuary, 260 East South Temple. Interment will take place at Redwood Memorial Estates, 6500 South Redwood Road. In lieu of flowers, donations to Primary Children's Hospital or . Full obituary can be found at www.larkinmortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020
