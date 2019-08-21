|
|
Harrold R. Schulz
1929~2019
Harrold Richard Schulz, 90, died August 14, 2019, American Fork, UT. He was born May 7, 1929, in Salt Lake City, UT, to Paul and Joanna Schulz. He married Christine Koetje on October 15, 1966. He is survived by his wife; 6 children; 29 grandchildren; and 44 great-grandchildren. Services Thursday at 11:00 AM at Memorial Mortuary 5850 S 900 E, Murray, UT with a visitation from 10-11 AM. Complete obituary at www.memorialutah.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 21, 2019