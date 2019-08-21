Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Murray Mortuary
5850 South 900 East
Murray, UT 84121
(801) 262-4631
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial Murray Mortuary
5850 South 900 East
Murray, UT 84121
View Map
Service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Memorial Murray Mortuary
5850 South 900 East
Murray, UT 84121
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Schulz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold Richard Schulz


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harold Richard Schulz Obituary
Harrold R. Schulz
1929~2019
Harrold Richard Schulz, 90, died August 14, 2019, American Fork, UT. He was born May 7, 1929, in Salt Lake City, UT, to Paul and Joanna Schulz. He married Christine Koetje on October 15, 1966. He is survived by his wife; 6 children; 29 grandchildren; and 44 great-grandchildren. Services Thursday at 11:00 AM at Memorial Mortuary 5850 S 900 E, Murray, UT with a visitation from 10-11 AM. Complete obituary at www.memorialutah.com.
logo

Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now