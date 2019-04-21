|
|
Harold V Robinson
Aug 14, 1981 ~ Apr 8, 2019
Harold Vincent (Junior) Robinson Jr. (37) was born to Harold Sr. and Bettie Robinson on August 14, 1981. Harold passed away unexpectedly on April 8, 2019.
Junior enjoyed and had many hobbies like fishing, camping, four wheeling, trucks, cars and racing. Junior was a very intelligent man who taught himself many things like law, mechanics, science and more. Junior cared very deeply for his family and always wanted nothing more than to protect them. Junior was a very loving man, like a big teddy bear.
Junior was survived by mom Bettie; stepfather John; brothers James (Misty), Jesse and other family. He was preceded in death by father Harold Sr. (12/1996).
Junior will be laid to rest at a private service held for family and friends.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 21, 2019