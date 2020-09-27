1/2
Harriet Matic
1917 - 2020
Harriet Matic
1917 ~ 2020
On September 20, 2020 our beloved matriarch Harriet Kim Matic returned to her father in heaven and joined her family which preceded her in death. Joe (husband), Daughters Geniel, Marcy, Pam, Charlotte and son Paul. Harriet was born 01/03/1917 to Charles Alvin Kim and Ingaborg Larsen Kim at their home in Sandy, Utah. Harriet created a warm, inviting home welcoming all.
Harriet is survived by daughter Jo Anne (Colin) Berry, grandchildren
Lorraine (Blake) Wride, Douglas Woodland, Kevin Andreason, Kari (Eric) Cryder, John (Tracey) Kartsone, Kimberly(David) Osterman, Kim Matic, Polli Glenn and Heidi Belisle. As well as many great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 12:00 noon at the Tithing Hill Ward Chapel, 1208 West 12400 South, Riverton. Viewings will be on Tuesday September 29th from 6:00-8:00 pm at Jenkins- Soffe South Valley, 1007 W. South Jordan Parkway (10600 So.) and on Wednesday at the church prior to services from 11:15 -11:45 a.m. Interment to follow at Murray City Cemetery.
Online condolences at www.jenkins-soffe.com

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Sep. 27, 2020.
