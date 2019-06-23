Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
3:00 PM
Elysian Gardens
1075 East 4580 South
Salt Lake City, UT
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Huston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry Dale Huston


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Harry Dale Huston Obituary
Harry Dale Huston
1929 - 2019
Salt Lake City, UT-Harry Dale Huston was born in Salt Lake City, Utah to Clifford and Lillie Huston on June 26th, 1929. He married Norma Wright on November 8th, 1947. Together they were parents of four daughters, five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Dale worked for Kennecott Copper for 34 years. Dale is survived by his wife Norma, daughter Karen, Phil and Kathy Kunkel, Leonard Hansen, brother Grant and wife Elaine Huston, William B. Huston, sister Ora Regla and brother Cecil Wright. Grandchildren Terence Hansen, Alicia and Jay Christensen, Laura and Reno Toffoli, Eric Kunkel, Megan Huston and Phill Miller. He is preceded in death by daughters Jo Ellen, Leta and Jacque, his parents, his sister Lois Burningham and brother Clifford Raymond Huston. Graveside services will be held at Elysian Gardens, 1075 East 4580 South, Salt Lake City, Utah at 3:00 pm on June 26th, 2019. Online guestbook available at www.russonmortuary.com
logo

Published in Salt Lake Tribune on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.