Harry Dale Huston
1929 - 2019
Salt Lake City, UT-Harry Dale Huston was born in Salt Lake City, Utah to Clifford and Lillie Huston on June 26th, 1929. He married Norma Wright on November 8th, 1947. Together they were parents of four daughters, five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Dale worked for Kennecott Copper for 34 years. Dale is survived by his wife Norma, daughter Karen, Phil and Kathy Kunkel, Leonard Hansen, brother Grant and wife Elaine Huston, William B. Huston, sister Ora Regla and brother Cecil Wright. Grandchildren Terence Hansen, Alicia and Jay Christensen, Laura and Reno Toffoli, Eric Kunkel, Megan Huston and Phill Miller. He is preceded in death by daughters Jo Ellen, Leta and Jacque, his parents, his sister Lois Burningham and brother Clifford Raymond Huston. Graveside services will be held at Elysian Gardens, 1075 East 4580 South, Salt Lake City, Utah at 3:00 pm on June 26th, 2019. Online guestbook available at www.russonmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on June 23, 2019