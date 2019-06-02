Home

1930 ~ 2019
Our loving brother, uncle, great-uncle, great-great-uncle, and friend passed away May 17, 2019. Harry was born April 7, 1930 to Walter Scott and Leah E. Pace Lee in Los Angeles, California.
Harry loved raising pigeons and racing them. He loved playing golf with his long-time good friend Jack Schiess. He worked and retired from the Newspaper Agency Corporation.
Harry is survived by his two brothers, Walter Scott Lee and Pace E. Lee; his sister, Lila (Will) Thompson; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by both his parents and his brother Ben E. Lee.
logo

Published in Salt Lake Tribune on June 2, 2019
