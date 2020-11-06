Harry P. Condas
1933 ~ 2020
Harry passed away Friday, October 30, in the arms of his son Ted; after a 20 year battle with Parkinson's Disease. Harry was born June 3, 1933 to a Greek immigrant father and a Prussian immigrant mother in a small shack on about 5600 West and 1800 South. He was a true saint, the epitome of a monastic life. Yet he was a fighter till the end. From massive hearing loss as a child and at the height of 5'4, my father took every struggle and obstacle in life head on with a constant smile on his face and a kind word for all. Harry proudly served our nation in the United States Army and through the United States Post Office. Harry was all about carrying and working for his loved ones, putting himself last. His greatest lesson in life was, if you want to win people over don't talk about yourself. Ask them how they are and listen and they will follow.
He is survived by his wife Rena (Xanidou) Condas, his children and their spouses; Ted and Stephanie Condas; and Peter and Glafira Condas; and grandchildren, Anthony Condas, Roseanne Lundberg, Stauss Paulos, Helena Paulos and Rena Paulos. Siblings Margaret, Tessie and George (Mary Ellen Condas). He was preceded in death by his little brother John and his wife Marily Condas; brother-in-law Jack Ellis and Yorgos Xanidis. First and for most we would like to deeply thank from the bottom of our hearts the following people. To begin we and I personally cannot simply express in words the extreme gratitude we and I have personally for Stephanie Pezely, my wife and all the love and support she has given to me and especially to my father Harry Condas over the years. Behind every great man is a great woman. Most importantly thank you Mike and Cathy Pezely for all the wonderful gourmet meals they made every Sunday over the years for Harry and Rena Condas. Thank you to the whole Pezely family for their support. We also cannot forget our extreme gratitude we have for all the hospice help provided by Inspiration Hospice and most importantly thank you Terri. A nurse who went far and beyond to be a service to Harry. Want to thank personally the pallbearers, Anthony Condas, Kevin Condas, Stauss Paulos, Bill and Anthony Feotis, Chis Katsanevas and my God brother Niko Kambouris.
A Graveside service will be on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Salt Lake City Cemetery, 4th Avenue and N Street, Salt Lake City. Arrangements are entrusted to Starks Funeral Parlor. Please share your memories with the family at www.starksfuneral.com
The family asks in lieu of flowers to please make a donation to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church or the ASPCA. Also at this time the family asks that their privacy and their time to mourn be respected and not to call upon the bereaved Rena Condas.
May your memory be eternal, dear brother, worthy of blessedness and everlasting memory.