|
|
Harry S. Croyle
1928 ~ 2019
Harry S. Croyle, age 91, of West Valley City, Utah, after a valiant battle with pneumonia and other life threatening complications, passed away peacefully Friday night, December 20, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born September 10, 1928 in Osceola Mills, Pennsylvania to Philip S. and Edith M (Starline) Croyle.
He graduated from Philipsburg Pennsylvania High School in 1947 and proceeded to work very hard for most of his life. He held many jobs during his lifetime, but his main career was in banking. He began in 1953 as a commercial teller and then a head vault teller for County National Bank in Clearfield, PA. He worked for First Interstate Bank (formally Walker Bank & Trust Company) in Salt Lake City, UT from 1964-1983 as their Operations Officer and Assistant Vice President. After his early retirement from banking, he continued to work at various jobs, including at Business Cards Tomorrow.
He served in the US Army on active duty during the Korean Conflict from 1951 to 1953. He then served continuously in the Army Reserves from 1953 until he retired in September 1988. He was assigned to the 395th Finance Unit at Fort Douglas, UT and attained the rank of Sergeant Major. His military service was a source of great pride.
He was a member of the Mountain Vista United Methodist Church in West Jordan. His hobbies included gardening, bowling and coin collecting. He especially enjoyed fishing with his good buddies, John Udy and Steve Healey. They kept him fit with their daily walks and trips to the fitness center. He was an avid fan of the Utah Jazz, Pittsburgh Steelers and Pittsburgh Pirates.
He is survived by his loving wife, Mona Mollura Croyle; children: Thomas H. (Tim), Kathryn Jean (Patrick) Buller, Robert A. (Danielle), Michael H. (Kristin); 7 grandchildren: Andrew R. (Hannah), Austin R., Alex N., Ashley N., Daxton M Buller, Anna L., Elizabeth I. (Ella), great grandson, Atlas Antonio Croyle; siblings: Leonard R. (Melva), Margie (Robert) Perow and Phyllis (Larry) Orndorff. He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Dennis L. and brother, George L.
Services will be Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 10 am at Valley View Funeral Home, 4335 West 4100 South, West Valley City, Utah. Friends will be received from 8:30 to 9:45 am prior to the services. Interment to follow services at Valley View Memorial Park. Online condolences may be offered at www.dignitymemorial.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 26, 2019