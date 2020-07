Harry Douglas Yensen1923 - 2020Murray, UT-Harry Douglas Yensen, age 96, passed away on July 9, 2020 in Murray, UT. He was born on July 12, 1923 in Salt Lake City, UT to Jay Yensen & Anne Benthin. He married Hazel June Webb on May 27, 1946.A graveside service will be held July 17, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Memorial Redwood Cemetery, 6500 S Redwood Rd., West Jordan, UT,84123. To see the full obituary, please visit memorialutah.com or thememories.com . Masks are required at all social gatherings.