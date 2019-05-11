|
|
Harvey Jay Atkinson
1935 - 2019
West Jordan, UT-Harvey Jay Atkinson, our dear dad, grandpa, brother, uncle passed away surrounded by his family in Murray Utah on May 6th 2019 at the age of 84.
Harvey was born on February 25th 1935 in Union (Midvale) Utah to Benjamin Franklin and Laura Sisam Atkinson the tenth of eleven children. He graduated a Beetdigger from the Old Jordan High School where he played basketball. Harvey met Louise Hatch at the state fair, they married June 10, 1955. Over the next 8 years they welcomed 5 children into their home. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Jordan River Temple. They set a loving example for the family in their 62 years of marriage.
Harvey was a quiet and gentle man. "Talk low, talk slow and don't say too much." He had a way with children and horses. He taught his kids the value of hard work by caring for each other and the animals that were always a part of their lives. Harvey was a cowboy, he liked to Rodeo. His event was Calf Roping. It was fun for the family to go along to rodeos each summer all over the West. His love for horses and rodeo has been passed on to a couple of the grandkids as they try to follow in Grandpa's Boot Steps. In one of his careers he was lucky enough to wrangle for a working cattle ranch. In his other careers he was a brick mason and he retired from the Jordan School district's grounds crew. He felt lucky to be able to spend his time working out of doors.
Harvey is survived by four of their children, Chris (Jim) Jacketta, Robert (Patti) Atkinson, Jim (Jill) Atkinson and Sally Druce. He is preceded in death by the recent passing of his wife Louise Atkinson, son John Atkinson and granddaughter Amy. "Pa" will be missed by his 6 grandkids, J.W, Jillette, D.J, Desiree, Jimmy and Brian, and his 9 great grandchildren. He leaves behind two sisters Wilma Wright and Carol Nielsen, along with many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 11:00 am, Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan UT, with a viewing one hour before and an additional visitation Sunday May 12, 2019, 6:00 to 8:00 in the evening.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 11, 2019