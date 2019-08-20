|
|
Hattie Louise Layton
1923 ~ 2019
Hattie Louise Layton passed away on August 17, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was 96 years old.
Hattie was born at home on May 2, 1923 in Pulaski County, Arkansas to William Henry White and Maggie Davenport White. Hattie met her husband, Joe Weaver Layton, a soldier from Utah who was stationed in Little Rock during World War II. On December 25, 1942 Hattie (age 19) and Joe (age 23) were married. In 1945, Hattie and Joe moved to Salt Lake City, where she lived for the rest of her life. Hattie gave birth to three children: Linda Jo, Larry White, and Jeffrey Lynn.
Hattie worked at ZCMI, the Key Bank/Commercial Security Bank, and the State Capital in the Office of Planning and Budget for the Governor of Utah. She retired from the workforce in 1998.
Hattie was a long-time beloved member of the First Baptist Church of Salt Lake City where she served in countless capacities. She was a 50-year member, and one-time State Council President, of the ESA Delta Omega Sorority Chapter and a member of the Order of the Eastern Star.
Hattie was preceded in death by her beloved husband Joe Layton, brother William White of Conway, AK, and sister Bertha Mae Booth of Des Moines, IA. She is survived by sister Marie (Ramon) Bujarski of Waldron, AK; daughter Linda (Gene) Carlson of Wheaton, IL; son Larry (Corinne) Layton of Park City, UT; son Jeff (Jane) Layton of Kaysville, UT; nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Hattie's family and friends would like to offer sincere thanks for the loving care provided by the committed staff from Harmony Home Health Hospice and Wellington Assisted Living.
The viewing will be at 10:00am and the funeral at 12:00pm on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at First Baptist Church, 777 South 1300 East, Salt Lake City, UT, 84102. The internment will be 3:00pm at Kaysville Cemetery in Kaysville, UT.
The family has requested that, if desired, donations be made in Hattie's name and memory to the charity of the giver's choosing.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 20, 2019