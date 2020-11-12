Hazel Ann Hatch Whitney
1928 ~ 2020
Hazel Ann Hatch Whitney passed away at her son's home on November 10, 2020.
She was born November 15, 1928, in Parowan, Utah, to Amos Chester Hatch and Sarah Edna Stohl. She married Jay Gordon Whitney on April 10, 1948, in the St. George, Utah, Temple.
She is survived by her daughter, DeAnn (Gary) Mortensen; sons, Roger Jay (Peggy) Whitney, and Robert Hatch (Laura) Whitney; a brother, Oleen Hatch; and sisters, Mary Davies and Helen Lake; 11 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Gordon; sons, Ronald Hatch Whitney and Douglas Hatch Whitney; grandson, Matthew Robert Whitney; and great-grandson, Carsen Gary Brown.
Hazel was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and, throughout her life, served in various callings: Sunday School and Primary teacher, Relief Society Counselor, Relief Society President, and single adult leader. She was a faithful visiting teacher all of her adult life. She served a mission with her husband in the San Jose, California, Mission. She had great compassion for people and loved to serve others.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 14, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at the Brighton 4th Ward. A visitation will be held prior to the service at the church from 9:00-9:45 a.m. Graveside services will be held in Parowan, Utah, Saturday, November 14, at 3:00 p.m.
Online condolences and streaming instructions at cannonmortuary.com
