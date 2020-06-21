Hazel Dix Beck
1934 ~ 2020
Hazel Dix Beck, our beloved mother, sister, grandmother, great- grandmother and friend, passed away peacefully in the early hours of June 16, 2020 surrounded by her family.
Born September 26, 1934 in Swansea, South Wales, United Kingdom to Wilfred Dix and Mable Roberts Dix. Married Milton Q. Beck on June 20, 1958 in the Salt Lake Temple and was mother to 5 children. Hazel lived an extraordinary life. She lived in London during WWII and had some amazing experiences there. She met Milt in London and after a 2-year courtship she agreed to move to Salt Lake City to be married to him and where they had David a year later. They moved back to London while Milt went to Law School, and there they had Cheryl. They ultimately moved back to Salt Lake City to reside for the remainder of their days and had 3 more children, Paul, Robert and Andrea.
At the age of 18 Hazel converted to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was an active member for the remainder of her life. Hazel was involved in many things but most importantly with her family. Hazel was involved in each of her children's interests which even meant learning the game of baseball. She even dressed up in the catchers gear to have a catch with David. Hazel loved to travel. This love took her to many countries and places around the globe, but nowhere rivaled her homeland of Wales. She loved to visit her cousins and relatives there and spend time reminiscing of the past. She was so proud of her Welsh heritage and still spoke the language fluently even though she didn't have anyone to speak to on a regular basis. Hazel loved traditions and loved to cook. She expressed her love numerous times through her wonderful cooking. Her favorite was to have a big Christmas dinner, many times consisting of Roast Beef, Turkey and Lamb so that everyone would be happy. We loved her Yorkshire pudding, her fabulous Welsh Pancakes, and her fan favorites Welsh Cakes, numerous pies, Cornish pasties, sausage rolls and more…. We often thought that she and Dad should have opened a Welsh bakery. Hazel loved to care for others and often was found serving or taking meals to others. She was a great example to her family and loved each of them so much.
Hazel is survived by her sister, Carol (Dan); her children: David (Marilyn), Cheryl, Paul (Corissa), Rob (Patti) and Andrea; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Hazel is preceded in death by her loving husband, Milton Q. Beck, and her parents. We love you mom, you are greatly missed!!
There will be a public viewing Monday, June 22, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary, 4760 So. State Street in Murray, Utah. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, funeral services will be by invitation only and held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary. The funeral services will also be streamed live via the mortuary's web site: https://www.jenkins-soffe.com. Interment: Murray City Cemetery.
Family and friends are encouraged to leave a note or memory on Hazel's page at the mortuary's web site: https://www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.