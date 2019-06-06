|
Heather H. Shober
1987 ~ 2019
Heather Ann Hussey Shober, 31, loving wife, mother, daughter, and friend, passed away unexpectedly May 31, 2019 after giving birth to a perfect baby girl.
Funeral services will be held Saturday June 8, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the West Jordan Cobble Creek Stake Center, 8150 South Grizzly Way. Viewings will be held Friday, June 7 from 6:00-8:00 PM at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 S. Redwood Road and on Saturday, June 8, from 9:00-10:45 AM preceding the services. To see the full obituary please visit www.mcdougalfuneralhomes.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from June 6 to June 7, 2019