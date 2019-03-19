Home

McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
801-968-3800
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
Heather Dawn Vigil Middleton


Heather Dawn Vigil Middleton
May 21, 1982 ~ March 14, 2019
Our beautiful Angel Heather Vigil passed away peacefully March 14th, surrounded by her loving family. Born May 21, 1982 to Patricia L. Breeze and Sam D. Vigil "Papa Bear".
A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 23rd, 3:00-4:00 p.m. at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 S. Redwood Road, where a visitation will be held from 2:00-3:00 p.m. Visit www.mcdougalfuneralhomes.com for full obituary.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 19, 2019
