"Hecky"
1927 ~ 2020
Dad (our Papi) passed away on September 26th, 2020 in Salt Lake City, Utah at the age of 93. He went peacefully at home with his Wife (Anna) and his children by his side. He was born on July 22nd in Arequipa-Tingo, Peru. From 1946-1951 he completed his Bachelor's in Chemical Engineering from San Marcos University in Lima, Peru. From 1951 to 1957 he started his career working as a Chemist for Peruvian and U.S. mining operations "High in the Andes". In 1957 he was accepted to the University of Utah where he completed his Bachelor's Degree in Metallurgical Engineering.
Hector secured residence and later citizenship of the United States working as a professional engineer in Mining and the U.S. Defense Industry. From 1958-1966 he worked for Utah Resin Co., Kennecott Copper Mine, and the Utah Highway Road Commission. In 1966 he worked for Hill Air Force Base in the Solid Rocket Propellants Lab (Missile Division), in charge of Electroplating. He worked at "The Base" 17 years.
Due to his continued love for education, at the age of 79 He completed his Master's degree in Metallurgical Engineering in 2006 from the U of U. Never wanting to stop, he remained active consulting for Nevada mining prospectors well into to his 80's.
Hector is survived by his wife Ann (86), and his Sons and Daughters; Carmen Jr., Rose, Isabel, Khanni, Javier, Marlene, Janet, Suzie, Henry, Daniel and Scott Suarez; and his youngest Brother Daniel Suarez Álvarez (87). He is preceded in death by his by his eldest son Hector J. Suarez (2020), and Brother Octavio Suarez (2019)
Finally, in "exponential!" expansion; Grandpa Hector had 43 Grandchildren, 48 Great-Grandchildren, and 2 Great-Great Grandchildren. 93 in total, one for all his years.
