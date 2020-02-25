|
Heidi Hodgkinson
1988 - 2020
Our beautiful angel, Heidi Hodgkinson, was called home on Friday, February 21, 2020 at the age of 31. She passed away at home after a long and courageous battle with Crohn's Disease and heart failure. She was born on March 8, 1988 in Sandy, Utah, to her parents, Scott Hodgkinson and Teri Gamble Hodgkinson. From a young age, Heidi brought great joy to everyone around her, especially to her mom who was thrilled to finally have another girl in the home. From the time she was little, she loved everything pink, sparkly and frilly. She was truly her mom's girly girl and had her dad wrapped around her finger.
Heidi graduated from West Jordan High School in 2006 and loved participating in choir throughout her high school years. Following high school, Heidi traveled back east and worked as a nanny. Upon her return, she worked for Jordan School District as a classroom aide and as an administrative assistant. She then worked for Canyons School District in the Human Resources department. While working, she went back to school and earned an associate's degree in Medical Billing and Coding from Broadview University.
Heidi used her gifts and talents to bless everyone around her. One of those talents included creating beautiful jewelry and crafts that she would gift to others to brighten their day. Heidi found great joy in theatre, show tunes, Harry Potter and everything Disney. We thought her heart was going to explode when she won a trip to Disneyland. She went on the trip with her parents and cousin and loved every moment.
Heidi lived a life of service and was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She served faithfully in many callings such as Relief Society chorister, primary teacher, and recently found great joy in serving with the young women. While working with the young women of her ward, she earned her young woman's medallion, which accomplished a goal she had set earlier in her calling.
Family was the most important thing in Heidi's life. She made it a priority to spend quality time with the people she loved. As a beloved aunt, she could always be found with a niece or nephew on her knee. She delighted in taking them on adventures and spoiling the children with things that she had created or purchased just for them. They were a light in her life and she loved them unconditionally.
During her challenges with her health, she was an example of faith, hope, courage and positivity. It was important to her to share her story, hoping to give light and encouragement to others who may be struggling themselves.
She is survived by her grandpa, Melvin Gamble; loving parents; her brothers: Matthew (Jane), and Nicholas; her nieces and nephews: Owen, Thomas, Finn, Clara, Sylvie, and Graham; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Grant and Lois Hodgkinson; and her grandmother, Joan Gamble.
A viewing will be held on Friday evening, February 28, from 6-8 p.m. and on Saturday, February 29, from 9:45-10:45 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Chapel, 8136 South Old Bingham Highway, West Jordan, Utah. Funeral services will take place on Saturday, at 11:00 a.m. at the church. Interment: Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 E. Dimple Dell Road, Sandy, Utah. For online condolences visit www.larkincares.com.
Every time you see a pair of Mickey ears, think of Heidi.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 25, 2020