|
|
Heidi Jackson
See Ya When I See Ya
Heidi Stillman Jackson, born June 4, 1961 to Merrill D. and Arleen T. Stillman in Salt Lake City, UT quietly passed away July 30, 2019. Heidi was known for her infectious smile, boundless energy, generous heart and courageous soul. Her vibrant spirit drew people to her wherever she lived and her natural curiosity and interest in people led to an abundance of friendships. Heidi was the second of 5 children, the oldest (and favorite) sister. Born into a sheep ranching family, Heidi along with her siblings lovingly worked an honorable childhood career as ranch hands and hay haulers. School was a welcome reprieve but she preferred work and play. She had a keen gift of discernment and could read anyone like a book. Heidi was a natural athlete too. She learned to ski at Alta in the early 1970's and joined Gaddis Training Organization (GTO) a training program for young hopeful ski racers.
After graduating from Alta High School in 1979, Heidi attended Utah State University where she met and married the love of her life, Brian R. Jackson. For nearly two decades, Heidi supported Brian in a successful basketball career where he played for teams in both Spain and Italy. While living abroad, Heidi developed her chic sense of style. Wearing black, pointed boots and sporting bangs were her signature statements. After their time in Europe, the family settled in Park City and Heidi established herself as a local. She loved to volunteer, shop, was the garage sale queen, collect art, garden, rearrange the furniture and entertain in the luxurious comfort of her mountain home. Her passion for creating a home led her to open a home goods store in Draper called Grass Roots. However, her greatest joys in life were her boys, Patrick, Christopher and Connor and her happiest days were raising her kids, being a mom, a daughter, a sister, a niece and an aunt. She is survived by her family who loves her.
In the final chapters of Heidi's life, she was challenged to face an unfair disease that ravished her body but did not rob her of living a dignified life. She never complained but she endured her lot in life with an unmatched fierceness and a sharp sense of humor. In spite of the agony she bore, Heidi characteristically shared her attitude of gratitude with those she loved and cared about the most. In honor of Heidi's wishes a Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday August 10, 2019 at Starks Funeral Parlor at 3651 South 900 East, Salt Lake City, Utah 84106. Friends may call on family anytime between 4:00-6:00pm. Visit www.starksfuneral.com to view tribute slideshow and share your photos and memories with the family.
She loved flowers. Send them.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 4, 2019