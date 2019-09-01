|
Heinz Theodor Vosgerau
Jan 11, 1931 ~ Aug 17, 2019
Our much loved father left this world surrounded by his loved ones on August 17th to continue his journey back into the arms of his true love and devoted wife of 46 years, Marie Herbert Vosgerau. Growing up in Germany during WWII, he learned to be handy and he could make anything from nothing. He loved taking his family sailing on the Great Salt Lake, working in the yard, and keeping the pool open for all who wanted to come. He brought his talent and love of soccer with him from Kiel, Germany helping make the sport here in Utah what it is today. He was inducted into the Utah Soccer Hall of Fame, and in recognition his photo hangs at the Rio Tinto Stadium. You will be greatly missed, our dad, grandpa, and friend. Dad is now with mom and Jeff, no doubt having a good time up there.
Children: Jack (Cindy) Vosgerau, Lezlee (Jeff) Jones, Troylin Hill, Heidi (Lindsay) Familar, Robert (Janet), Kris (Jannette), Lane (April), Brian (Michelle) Porritt, Mike (Susan) Vosgerau, Sylvia (Joe) Mattena, and lots of sweet grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 1, 2019