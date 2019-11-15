Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mid Valley
4760 South State
Murray, UT 84107
(801)266-0222
Calling hours
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mid Valley
4760 South State
Murray, UT 84107
View Map
Calling hours
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mid Valley
4760 South State
Murray, UT 84107
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mid Valley
4760 South State
Murray, UT 84107
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Jensen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Bilanzich Jensen


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Bilanzich Jensen Obituary
Helen Bilanzich Jensen
1935 ~ 2019
Helen Bilanzich Jensen, our dear wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend passed away peacefully on November 11, 2019 at home surrounded by her family who loved her dearly. She passed due to conditions incident to age honorably earned during her 84 years of love, devotion, and hard work. Helen was born March 30, 1935 in Murray, Utah to Mike and Josephine Strogar Bilanzich. She attended Murray schools and resided in Murray her entire life. She married James Francis "Fran" Jensen on June 1, 1962 in Elko, Nevada. Helen enjoyed spending time caring for her beautiful yard. She enjoyed cheering on her beloved Utah Jazz and rarely missed a game. Her greatest joy was her family and she devoted her life loving and supporting them. She was a caring and giving person and she took pride in all she did. She will be missed by all that know and love her. Survived by husband Fran; son, Todd J. (Shellie); and grandchildren, Stephanie (Clark) Cahoon and Trevor. Helen also shared a special relationship with her step children, Jim (Wendy), Claudia (Bill) Kidder, Ron (Cathy), Steve (Monique), Cody (Tina), and their children and grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents; brothers and sisters, Mike, John, Tony, Steve, George, Rudy, Frank, Bill, Emma Walker, and Annie Carlisle.
Funeral services will be held Monday, November 18, 2019, at 1:00 p.m., at Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary, 4760 S. State Street. Friends may call Sunday from 5:00-7:00 p.m. or one hour prior to the funeral services. Interment: Murray City Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com. The family would like to thank Maddie, Michelle, Gabbie, Madelyn, Robyn, and Sam for the loving care they provided to Helen and Fran. You are part of our family.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -