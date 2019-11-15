|
|
Helen Bilanzich Jensen
1935 ~ 2019
Helen Bilanzich Jensen, our dear wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend passed away peacefully on November 11, 2019 at home surrounded by her family who loved her dearly. She passed due to conditions incident to age honorably earned during her 84 years of love, devotion, and hard work. Helen was born March 30, 1935 in Murray, Utah to Mike and Josephine Strogar Bilanzich. She attended Murray schools and resided in Murray her entire life. She married James Francis "Fran" Jensen on June 1, 1962 in Elko, Nevada. Helen enjoyed spending time caring for her beautiful yard. She enjoyed cheering on her beloved Utah Jazz and rarely missed a game. Her greatest joy was her family and she devoted her life loving and supporting them. She was a caring and giving person and she took pride in all she did. She will be missed by all that know and love her. Survived by husband Fran; son, Todd J. (Shellie); and grandchildren, Stephanie (Clark) Cahoon and Trevor. Helen also shared a special relationship with her step children, Jim (Wendy), Claudia (Bill) Kidder, Ron (Cathy), Steve (Monique), Cody (Tina), and their children and grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents; brothers and sisters, Mike, John, Tony, Steve, George, Rudy, Frank, Bill, Emma Walker, and Annie Carlisle.
Funeral services will be held Monday, November 18, 2019, at 1:00 p.m., at Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary, 4760 S. State Street. Friends may call Sunday from 5:00-7:00 p.m. or one hour prior to the funeral services. Interment: Murray City Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com. The family would like to thank Maddie, Michelle, Gabbie, Madelyn, Robyn, and Sam for the loving care they provided to Helen and Fran. You are part of our family.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019