Helen Biondich Seppi
October 8, 1925 - March 5, 2020
Helen Seppi age 94 passed away Thursday March 5, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
She cherished spending time with her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. Helen loved boating at Lake Powel, spending time at their cabin at Flaming Gorge, family picnics, hosting parties, and playing cards and Bingo at the Mount Olympus and Murray Senior Centers.
Helen was born in Helper, Utah to Matt and Antonia Biondich. She graduated from Carbon High School on the honor roll. At seventeen, to support the war effort, she entered the nurses training program at the Sisters of the Holy Cross receiving her RN certificate. Later she attended Westminster College for her Bachelor of Science degree. Helen spent most of her career at Holy Cross Hospital where she made many close and wonderful lifelong friends.
Helen married Hiram Seppi in 1949. She is survived by her children: Melody, Louis, Larry, Diane, Sharon, 5 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
She will be laid to rest at Price City Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Starks Funeral Parlor. Share your photos and memories with the family at www.starksfuneral.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 8, 2020