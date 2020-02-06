|
|
In Loving Memory
Helen Fay Buck Richins, 87, peacefully completed her earthly sojourn on Friday, January 31, 2020.
She is survived by five children: Anna (Jon) Davis of Layton, Utah; Steve (Ruth) Richins of Brentwood, California; Nancy (K Marshall) Volpa of Sandy, Utah; Phil (Stacey) Richins of Sandy, Utah; Trish (Steve) Werner of The Woodlands, Texas; 19 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; sister Betty (Fred) Grieger, and brothers Durward Jackson Buck, Gerald Ray (Virginia) Buck, and George Nathan (Dana) Buck.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 am at the Sandy Second Ward Building, located at 586 East 8400 South, Sandy, Utah. Viewings will be held Friday from 6 to 8 pm and Saturday from 9:30 to 10:15 am at the church.
Interment Henefer, Utah Cemetery.
For full obituary visit www.walker-mortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 6, 2020