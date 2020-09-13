1/1
Helen Gene Gibson Tykal
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen Gene Gibson Tykal
1930 ~ 2020
Helen Gene Gibson Tykal passed away peacefully on September 5, 2020. Helen was born in Oberlin, Ohio on April 27, 1930, to Burt H. and Leota F. (Goodrich) Gibson. She married Jack Tykal on November 27, 1954, and they enjoyed 59 years of marriage before his death. Helen leaves behind four daughters; Karen Tykal Smith (Don), Elizabeth Tykal Barnhart (Jim), Susan Tykal Wood (Steve), and Barb Tykal; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, and her brother Allyn. She was preceded in death by her brother Harold.
Helen grew up in the family bakery/candy business, Gibson Bros., waiting on customers from the time she was old enough to see over the counter. After graduating from high school, she attended DePauw University in Greencastle, IN, where she was a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority, and where she met Jack, graduating in 1952 with a degree in Economics. She moved to Minneapolis and worked as a buyer in retail, where Jack followed her after his stint with the Army in Korea, and they then married. She worked in insurance until she had children. In her own words, "At this point I joined the ranks of the many women who worked for no pay- in the home and in various volunteer jobs."
Helen's volunteer jobs were numerous; she served several churches, most recently Cottonwood Presbyterian Church. She was a Girl Scout Leader, Library Volunteer, and Literacy Volunteer (teaching English to immigrants). She was an early proponent of recycling and environmental activism, and strongly committed to women's rights.
When Jack's job sent the family to Salt Lake City in 1979, they fell in love with Utah. Already in her 50s, Helen learned to ski and continued these activities long into her 70s. She also liked bicycling and was an inveterate walker. Retired life included much traveling, and they shared many of their trips with daughters and their families.
Helen was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and will be sorely missed. Family was the most important thing to her. Bowing to the challenges posed by COVID-19, we will have a virtual memorial service for Helen at a later date. Please check the Jenkins-Soffe website (www.jenkins-soffe.com) for date and instructions for how to attend the virtual service. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Helen's favorite charities: Planned Parenthood, and The Nature Conservancy.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 12, 2020
I’ll always remember Helen’s cheerful and positive nature. I miss seeing her as she would regularly walk by our house on Wander Lane. Our sincere condolences to the family.
—Tom & Kristy Wachter
Tom Wachter
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved