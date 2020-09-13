Helen Gene Gibson Tykal
1930 ~ 2020
Helen Gene Gibson Tykal passed away peacefully on September 5, 2020. Helen was born in Oberlin, Ohio on April 27, 1930, to Burt H. and Leota F. (Goodrich) Gibson. She married Jack Tykal on November 27, 1954, and they enjoyed 59 years of marriage before his death. Helen leaves behind four daughters; Karen Tykal Smith (Don), Elizabeth Tykal Barnhart (Jim), Susan Tykal Wood (Steve), and Barb Tykal; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, and her brother Allyn. She was preceded in death by her brother Harold.
Helen grew up in the family bakery/candy business, Gibson Bros., waiting on customers from the time she was old enough to see over the counter. After graduating from high school, she attended DePauw University in Greencastle, IN, where she was a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority, and where she met Jack, graduating in 1952 with a degree in Economics. She moved to Minneapolis and worked as a buyer in retail, where Jack followed her after his stint with the Army in Korea, and they then married. She worked in insurance until she had children. In her own words, "At this point I joined the ranks of the many women who worked for no pay- in the home and in various volunteer jobs."
Helen's volunteer jobs were numerous; she served several churches, most recently Cottonwood Presbyterian Church. She was a Girl Scout Leader, Library Volunteer, and Literacy Volunteer (teaching English to immigrants). She was an early proponent of recycling and environmental activism, and strongly committed to women's rights.
When Jack's job sent the family to Salt Lake City in 1979, they fell in love with Utah. Already in her 50s, Helen learned to ski and continued these activities long into her 70s. She also liked bicycling and was an inveterate walker. Retired life included much traveling, and they shared many of their trips with daughters and their families.
Helen was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and will be sorely missed. Family was the most important thing to her. Bowing to the challenges posed by COVID-19, we will have a virtual memorial service for Helen at a later date. Please check the Jenkins-Soffe website (www.jenkins-soffe.com
) for date and instructions for how to attend the virtual service. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Helen's favorite charities: Planned Parenthood, and The Nature Conservancy.