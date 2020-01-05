Home

Memorial Murray Mortuary
5850 South 900 East
Murray, UT 84121
(801) 262-4631
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial Murray Mortuary
5850 South 900 East
Murray, UT 84121
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial Murray Mortuary
5850 South 900 East
Murray, UT 84121
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Memorial Murray Mortuary
5850 South 900 East
Murray, UT 84121
View Map
Helen Godfrey Santy


1927 - 2020
Helen Godfrey Santy Obituary
Helen Godfrey Santy
"Together Again"
Helen Godfrey Santy passed away peacefully Thursday, January 2, 2020 from causes incident to age. Helen was born September 20, 1927 in Murray, UT to Sidney Rulon and Elva Miller Godfrey. She married Louis Philip Santy Jr in June 1947 (later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple), together they raised three children: Claudia Russell (Eddie), Pam Monson (Lantz) and Gary Santy (Ellen). She lived a life full of love for family, friends and her many animals. She was able to make friends with her natural ability to put people at ease and her tender smile. She touched countless lives and could brighten any situation quickly by pointing out the positive and reminding us of where our blessings come from. Helen enjoyed growing up on the farm in Murray and developed a strong nurturing love for animals, she especially loved
the lambs.
Helen worked for Hyland Dairy and was known for her excellent typing skills. She later worked for many years as a secretary at James Moss Elementary School where she made numerous friends with students and teachers alike and where her kind and gentle nature influenced many. She and Phil built a cabin together with family, where they enjoyed numerous hours of quality family time in addition to entertaining friends.
She is survived by her daughters and son, 11 Grandchildren, 11 Great-Grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and other adoring family members and dear friends Christina Perez and Shala. Preceded in death by her husband Phil, brothers Jim, Bill and Joseph and her parents.
The family would like to thank the beautiful staff from Encompass Hospice and as Helen would say the "precious" wonderful staff at Harmony Hills for their tender care and compassion for not only helping Helen, but for also helping us through this solemn time.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Memorial Mortuary: 5850 South 900 East, Murray UT with a viewing Friday Evening from 6 pm - 8 pm and one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the same location.
Per Mom's request, In lieu of flowers please donate to .
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 5, 2020
