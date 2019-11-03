Home

Cannon Mortuary
2460 E. Bengal Blvd. (7600 S.)
Salt Lake City, UT 84121
(801) 942-6301
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cannon Mortuary
2460 E. Bengal Blvd. (7600 S.)
Salt Lake City, UT 84121
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Brighton 1st Ward
2925 E. Bengal Blvd. (7800 S.)
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Brighton 1st Ward
2925 E. Bengal Blvd. (7800 S.)
View Map
Helen Jane Perry


1923 - 2019
Helen Jane Perry Obituary
Helen Jane Perry
1923-2019
Helen Jane (Camara) Perry loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother passed away Oct. 29, 2019. Helen was born in Burley, Idaho, Sept. 13, 1923 to Victor and Matilda Camara.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, 11 a.m. at the Brighton 1st Ward, 2925 E. Bengal Blvd. (7800 S.). A visitation will be held Friday, November 8, 2019 at Cannon Mortuary, 2460 E. Bengal Blvd. (7600 S.) from 6-8 p.m. and the day of the service at the church from 10-10:45 a.m. Interment Larkin Sunset Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Church Missionary Fund or a . Complete obituary www.cannonmortuary.com.
"We love you Mom"
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 3, 2019
