Helen Willis
Henrieville, UT
Helen Jean Blondin Willis passed away in Cedar City, Utah on April 29, 2019. She was born July 26, 1930 in Kamas, Utah to Harold and Veda Turnbow Blondin. She married Robert Willis on October 31, 1948, he proceeded her in death. Helen is survived by daughters: Carolyn (Chett) Colby, Peggy (Craig) Oberhansli, Marie (Larry) Head, Carla (Martin) Ramsay; 18 grandchildren, 53 great-grandchildren, and 7½ great-great-grandchildren. Siblings: Raymond Blondin, Tom Blondin, Ruth Gaw. Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 12:00 Noon in the Henrieville Ward Chapel where friends may call from 9:30 - 11:30 a.m. Burial will be in the Henrieville Cemetery. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Full obituary at www.maglebymortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 2, 2019