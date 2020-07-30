Helen JoAnn Fillmore

1933 ~ 2020

On July 28th, 2020 Helen JoAnn Fillmore made the transition from this earthly life to her heavenly home. Even though we could not be with her in person, she was surrounded by the love of her family and friends. JoAnn was born on July 8th, 1933 to Mary Almeda Davies and Herbert Earl Fillmore. She was a devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend. She was preceded by her parents, sisters, Joyce (Hal) Myers and Ester (Max) Sailer and her brother, Herbert (Doris) Fillmore. She is survived by her brother Les (Paula) Fillmore and many nieces and nephews.

JoAnn grew up and spent most of her life in the Salt Lake Valley, but lived for several years in Branson, Missouri and Big Sandy, Texas. JoAnn served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ in Hawaii and was thrilled to be able to return to the islands on several occasions. JoAnn loved music and played the violin and the piano. She was the ward music director in several different wards, a calling that she enjoyed immensely. Most of her career was spent working for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as a secretary in many areas, most notably secretary to Boyd K. Packer and then to Vaughn J. Featherstone. She retired from the Church as the Military Relations Administrative Assistant. We wish to thank the staff at Summit Senior Living and Silverado Hospice for the tender care they gave to JoAnn, especially in the last several months of social distancing when family and friends were not permitted to see her.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, August 1, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at Murray City Cemetery, 5490 South Vine Street.



