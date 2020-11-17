1929 ~ 2020
Helen Kathleen Coucher Griffith passed away peacefully on 11/12/2020. She was born on 11/24/1929 to Robert William and Helen Lauretta Coucher on 11/24/1929 in Tooele, UT where she resided her entire life. While growing up in Tooele she made many lifelong friends.
Kathleen married Richard Knowlton Griffith on 5/23/51. They had three children, Cary, Elizabeth and Robert and together they devoted their lives to raising their family and being great examples of love and hard work.
Mom lived a life of service to her fellow human beings and was a member of Saint Marguerite Catholic Church. She served as an Ombudsman for the State of Utah, assisting those in need. She volunteered as a member of the Tooele Hospital Board and performed community service through Beta Sigma Phi, the Tooele Volunteer Fire Dept Ladies Auxiliary and the Utah State Women's Legislative Council. She supported many charitable organizations. Through her service in these organizations, she was blessed to meet many special people and new friends that remained very dear to her throughout her life.
Mom's greatest love was for her family! Her parents, brothers, husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were truly all she needed in her life to be happy. She was also blessed with a large extended family that she loved dearly. She always said that even though she didn't have a sister, she was blessed with special sisters-in-law who became her sisters and best friends.
She loved to learn about anything and everything new as most recently evidenced by her mastery of Facebook, email, Instagram, Amazon and the latest iPhone. She was determined to stay connected and current! She enjoyed the beauty of nature around her. The song "It's a Wonderful World" summed up her awe and appreciation of our world.
Mom left these thoughts for us to share with all of you who loved her and helped her live a full and joyous life:
And on the way
We laughed, we cried
We lived, I died
What an interesting journey it was!
To each of you who chose to walk
A while with me, whether for a day, a week,
A month, a year or decades, I thank you.
You enriched my life.
You buoyed me up in my darkest hours,
You brought love, life, laughter and joy
Making my happy days even happier.
I loved you then, I love you now
My love will be with you through eternity.
Love, Mom, Grandma, Nana, Aunt, Friend
Kathleen is survived by her son Robert (Patty) Griffith and her daughter Elizabeth (Richard) Reed; Grandchildren: Lance Griffith, Amanda (George) Karabatsos, Aubrey (Cache) Summers, Nate Griffith, Jenny (Gilbert) Rojas, Jessi (Nate) Starley, Heidi (James) Anderson, and Hilary Skoglund. Great-grandchildren: Chase (Cree) Roberts, Hannah, Autumn and Kolbe Anderson, Paxton, Kruz and Leota Karabatsos, Tarek and Oliver Rojas and Ruby Helen Starley.
She is preceded in death by her husband Richard K. Griffith, her son Richard Cary Griffith, her parents and her brothers Robert G. Coucher and Edward H. Coucher. These and many others that she loved are undoubtedly greeting her with open arms. In our time of sorrow, we are grateful for the thought of this happiness and joyful reunion.
The family will have private services in accordance with Mom's wishes. We thank everyone for the support, sympathy and strength that we have received.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Primary Children's Hospital or a charity of your choice
. Mom would be honored and pleased.