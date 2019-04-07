Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mitchell Funeral Home Inc
233 E Main St
Price, UT 84501
(435) 637-2668
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
6:00 PM
Mitchell Funeral Home Inc
233 E Main St
Price, UT 84501
View Map
Service
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
7:00 PM
Mitchell Funeral Home Inc
233 E Main St
Price, UT 84501
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Assumption Greek Orthodox Church
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Assumption Greek Orthodox Church
61 South 200 East
Price, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Maxfield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Liapis Maxfield


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Helen Liapis Maxfield Obituary
"Yia Yia"
10/12/1928 - 4/4/2019
Our loving and beloved sister, aunt, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Helen Elaine Liapis Maxfield passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 4, 2019. In the end, Helen decided that her fate was in the hands of the Lord and went peacefully into His embrace.
Helen was born October 12, 1928 in Mohrland, Utah, one of the new coal mining camps in Carbon County. She was the third daughter and youngest child of six born to Paul H. and Faye "Foto" Liapis. Helen married the love of her life, Neil Maxfield, in 1950. After 45 years as constant companions, Neil Maxfield passed away in 1995. Helen's life was never the same after his passing.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Faye Liapis, her sister, Dorothy, and her brothers, George, Harry, and Pete. She is survived by her sister Sylvia Platis, her children Steven (Marion), Daneil (Lynn), and Pauline (Michael), nine grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
Helen "Yia Yia" was loved by her family and had an amazing ability to make friends wherever she went. In her home, you always had something to eat and were included in conversation. Helen's family, the Greek Orthodox faith, Carbon County roots, and Greek heritage were the most important elements of her life.
Much gratitude is expressed to the professionals that cared for and treated her at the Ridge Cottonwood and Life Care Center in Salt Lake City, to the clergy at the Greek Orthodox Church, to her friends and family, and especially to her dearest friend, Dorothy Lopez.
Funeral services will be held Friday, April 12, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church (61 South 200 East) in Price, Utah. Trisagion service, Thursday evening 7:00 p.m., at Mitchell Funeral Home. Family will receive friends at Mitchell Funeral Home Thursday and Friday one hour prior to services. Interment will follow at Price City Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Home of Price where friends are always welcome daily and may share memories of Helen online at www.mitchellfuneralhome.net
"May Her Memory Be Eternal"
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now