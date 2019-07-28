|
Our beloved mother Helen M. Rico joined her son, David Michael Rico and husband Alfonso L. Rico on July 23, 2019. She was born May 12, 1930. She married Alfonso L. Rico in August of 1951.
Together they brought 8 children into this world. The family has grown to include spouses, 19 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild and many loving neighbors.
Mom loved her water aerobics, Zumba, and Pilates classes, the teachers and her gym friends in Utah and Arizona. She also loved to crochet and cook fabulous meals for her family. Her neighbors were her loving second family. Thank you all for helping her have a blessed full life.
Mom, the matriarch of the Rico family lived a life close to God, while teaching her children to always put God and family first. What an honor it has been to be her children! She will be missed dearly by all.
Our sincere gratitude to all the medical staff that helped us through this difficult journey.
A viewing will be held Tuesday, July 30 from 6:00 to 7:30 pm. Rosary - 7:30 to 8:00 pm. Funeral mass - Wednesday, July 31st from 10:00 to 11:00 am. at St. Theresa Catholic Church, 7832 Allen St, Midvale, UT 84047. Burial services will follow at Larkin memorial, 1950 E. 10600 S., Sandy at 12:00 pm.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from July 28 to July 29, 2019