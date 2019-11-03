|
|
In Loving Memory
She passed away September 25th, 2019. A memorial mass will be held at St. Olafs Church in Bountiful, UT on November 3rd.
She was a very generous person to all who knew her. She helped a lot of people who realized they didn't know were helped.
She helped the St. Joseph's Indians Orphans in Wisconsin.
She was a lover of all nature and the animals and anybody who wishes to contribute anything they contribute to the Humane Society.
She also spent time in the Army during the Korean War where she worked as a Medical Technician. After she was discharged, she worked in Salt Lake City for several years.
She is survived by a long-time friend of 38 years and her friends wishes to thank everybody who was kind during her trial.
She was under hospice care at the Highland Help Center with the help of her Social Worker, Sara Black, who helped comfort her during her time of passing.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 3, 2019