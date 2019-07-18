|
Helen Marcinkoviz Squire
1921 ~ 2019
Our beautiful mother Helen Marcinkoviz Squire passed away peacefully on July 16th, 2019. She was born August 22nd, 1921 in Shenandoah, Penn. After completing nursing school at Temple University, she married Max Day of Bountiful Utah. After Max's passing, she returned to Utah and worked as a surgery nurse at LDS hospital and married Edward Squire of West Jordan. Helen lived in Midvale Utah for the next 60 years and enjoyed a career in nursing, acting, modeling and being the best mother anyone could ask. She is survived by her three children, Richard Day, Cindy Squire and William Squire. An informal open house to celebrate her life for family and friends will be held at the home of Cindy Squire, 928 South Military Drive, SLC, Utah on Sunday, July 21st from 1:00 to 3:00. She was the light of our eyes and will be missed, but we know that Heaven is shining brightly again. Our lovey sophisticated lady who found life one long excuse for laughing.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on July 18, 2019