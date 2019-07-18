Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Squire
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Marcinkoviz Squire

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Marcinkoviz Squire Obituary
Helen Marcinkoviz Squire
1921 ~ 2019
Our beautiful mother Helen Marcinkoviz Squire passed away peacefully on July 16th, 2019. She was born August 22nd, 1921 in Shenandoah, Penn. After completing nursing school at Temple University, she married Max Day of Bountiful Utah. After Max's passing, she returned to Utah and worked as a surgery nurse at LDS hospital and married Edward Squire of West Jordan. Helen lived in Midvale Utah for the next 60 years and enjoyed a career in nursing, acting, modeling and being the best mother anyone could ask. She is survived by her three children, Richard Day, Cindy Squire and William Squire. An informal open house to celebrate her life for family and friends will be held at the home of Cindy Squire, 928 South Military Drive, SLC, Utah on Sunday, July 21st from 1:00 to 3:00. She was the light of our eyes and will be missed, but we know that Heaven is shining brightly again. Our lovey sophisticated lady who found life one long excuse for laughing.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.