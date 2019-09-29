|
Helen Stoner Day
1917~2019
Bountiful, UT-Our loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend peacefully passed away on Thursday September 27, 2019. She was 101 years young, born on November 28, 1917 in Salt Lake City to Imogene and Roscoe Stoner. Helen was raised on a ranch in Cokeville, WY with her sister Betty Lou until she finished high school. She then attended business school and moved to California for employment. At the conclusion of World War II, she met her love Melvin, and they were married on December 19, 1948. They had four sons, and started to raise their family in the Salt Lake area. She and Mel then spent seven years in Boise, ID continuing to raise their children in a loving environment. While living in ID the family was sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple in June, 1968. Job opportunities brought them back to Bountiful, UT where she spent the rest of her life raising and serving her family in the same home on the Bountiful Bench. Mel passed in 1983 and in 1989, she married a high school friend Arthur Robinson. Art passed in 2008. Helen is survived by her four sons Mark (Joanne), Dave (Kristine), Greg (Barbara) and Doug (Kristine), fifteen grandchildren and 38 great grandchildren. Mom, you will always be loved.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 4, 2019 at the Bountiful 53rd Ward, 1350 N. 650 E., Bountiful. Friends and family may visit Thursday, from 6-8 p.m., at Russon Mortuary, 295 N. Main, Bountiful or Friday from 9:45-10:45 a.m. at the church prior to services. Interment Bountiful City Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.russonmortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 29, 2019