Helen Vuich
May 18, 1927 - Sept. 21, 2020
Mom was born in Chicago, Il on May 18, 1927 to Anthony and Frances Mucha. Mom and Dad married in Chicago, IL, On August 2, 1947. They were married 51 years when he passed away.
Mom is preceded in death by her husband Mike Vuich; her parents Anthony and Francis Panak Mucha; siblings John, Katherine, Stella, Anthony, Edward, and Walter and her daughter in law Monica Vuich.
She leaves behind, her sons Ronald (Jan) Vuich, Robert Vuich, Michael (Tammy) Vuich; daughter Linda (Tom) Burt; grandchildren Carrie, Joey, Jenny, Sara, Brittany, Chad, Ashley, Jennifer, Michael; and 12 Great Grandchildren.
A private Funeral Mass will be celebrated and she will be laid to rest with her husband at Utah Veteran's Memorial Park. Share your memories and photos with the family at www.starksfuneral.com