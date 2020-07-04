Joyce was born April 4, 1933 to John Claudius Bates and Helen Soren in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was formally adopted by her mother Juanita Moorehead Bates later in life.
A great reunion was held when Joyce moved on to the next life July 1, 2020 and joined her Eternal Companion Thomas Pouwel Vuyk.
She is preceded in death by her Parents, her Sweetheart Thomas P. Vuyk, and her brother Donald Bates. She is survived by her children Lori Vuyk-Farnsworth (Bill), Cathy Hoesch (Ray), Tom (Dawn), Randy (Elizabeth), Cindy Gines (Rick), Mitsugu Matsusaka (Rosa). She has 21 grandchildren and 50 great grandchildren.
Please go to the Wasatch Lawn Mortuary Web page for the full Obituary: www.wasatchlawn.com
. The graveside funeral service will be held at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary and Cemetery on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 9:00 am. Please bring a mask if you intend to attend in person. The services may be viewed online a few hours after the service is completed, please see this link: www.facebook.com
