1/1
Helen "Joyce" (Bates) Vuyk
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joyce was born April 4, 1933 to John Claudius Bates and Helen Soren in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was formally adopted by her mother Juanita Moorehead Bates later in life.
A great reunion was held when Joyce moved on to the next life July 1, 2020 and joined her Eternal Companion Thomas Pouwel Vuyk.
She is preceded in death by her Parents, her Sweetheart Thomas P. Vuyk, and her brother Donald Bates. She is survived by her children Lori Vuyk-Farnsworth (Bill), Cathy Hoesch (Ray), Tom (Dawn), Randy (Elizabeth), Cindy Gines (Rick), Mitsugu Matsusaka (Rosa). She has 21 grandchildren and 50 great grandchildren.
Please go to the Wasatch Lawn Mortuary Web page for the full Obituary: www.wasatchlawn.com. The graveside funeral service will be held at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary and Cemetery on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 9:00 am. Please bring a mask if you intend to attend in person. The services may be viewed online a few hours after the service is completed, please see this link: www.facebook.com\wasatchlawnmemorial.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune from Jul. 4 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Graveside service
09:00 AM
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary and Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
8014668687
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved