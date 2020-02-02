|
|
Helen L. Watts
1938 ~ 2020
Helen L. Watts, age 81, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, UT from natural causes incident to age. Helen was born August 20, 1938 in Moab, UT to Joseph and Louise Watts. She has one brother, John. She lived with her family in Moab, attending 12 years of school, and then went to Utah State University where she earned a Bachelor's degree in education.
After teaching school in California and southern Utah for several years, she moved to Salt Lake City where she worked for several legal firms and then entered the escrow business working for multiple title companies for over 40 years.
She was very active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in the young women, Relief Society and at the Salt Lake Temple for over 20 years.
She is survived by her brother, John (Margaret), Killeen, TX; her nephews: Douglas, Orem, UT and Joseph (Kristie), Georgetown, TX; and three grand nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the Millcreek 8th Ward, 4558 South 600 East, Murray, UT. A visitation will be held beginning at 10 AM. Interment will be in the Grand Valley Cemetery, Moab, Utah. Condolences may be left at www.MemorialUtah.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 2, 2020