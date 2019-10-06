|
|
Helen Mary Wimmer
June 12, 1924~Oct. 3, 2019
Magna, UT-Helen was born in Garfield, Utah to Arichibald and Blenda McDermaid. Married Deon L Wimmer on February 6, 1947, he preceded her in death.
She worked at Varian where she was known to her coworkers as "Tiny" until she retired.
She is survived by her two sons, Ronald L Wimmer and Richard D Wimmer (Janice Lucero Wimmer), both of which were the loves of her life; grandchildren, Stephanie, Natalie, Brandee, and Ryan; and numerous great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband; brother, Ted; sisters, Edith and Florence; and grandson, John Wimmer.
A viewing will be held Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Peel Funeral Home, 8525 W. 2700 S., followed by a graveside service at 1:00 p.m. at Valley View Memorial Park, 4400 W. 4100 S. Online condolences: www.peelfuneralhome.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 6, 2019