Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peel Funeral Home
8525 West 2700 South
Magna, UT 84044
(801) 250-2624
Viewing
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Peel Funeral Home
8525 West 2700 South
Magna, UT 84044
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Valley View Memorial Park
4400 W. 4100 S.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Wimmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Wimmer


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Wimmer Obituary
Helen Mary Wimmer
June 12, 1924~Oct. 3, 2019
Magna, UT-Helen was born in Garfield, Utah to Arichibald and Blenda McDermaid. Married Deon L Wimmer on February 6, 1947, he preceded her in death.
She worked at Varian where she was known to her coworkers as "Tiny" until she retired.
She is survived by her two sons, Ronald L Wimmer and Richard D Wimmer (Janice Lucero Wimmer), both of which were the loves of her life; grandchildren, Stephanie, Natalie, Brandee, and Ryan; and numerous great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband; brother, Ted; sisters, Edith and Florence; and grandson, John Wimmer.
A viewing will be held Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Peel Funeral Home, 8525 W. 2700 S., followed by a graveside service at 1:00 p.m. at Valley View Memorial Park, 4400 W. 4100 S. Online condolences: www.peelfuneralhome.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now