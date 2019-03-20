Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
(801) 969-3456
Viewing
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
2:30 PM - 3:30 PM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
3:30 PM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helene Wright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helene Wright


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Helene Wright Obituary
In Loving Memory
Murray, UT-Helene Ethel Wright took up residence in Heaven on March 17, 2019 in Murray, UT at the age of 91. Her family was honored to surround her and offer support as she passed peacefully and victoriously into the presence of Jesus. She was born on January 24 1928 in Salt Lake City to George Ensign Woodruff and Ethyl Preston Woodruff. Helene lived a humble life full of sacrifice, dedication and tenderness for her family. In our grief we celebrate her graduation to glory. Her loving presence will be missed by those who knew her. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ross Wright, her father and mother, George Ensign Woodruff and Ethyl Preston Woodruff as well as her brother, George Ensign Woodruff Jr. She also has a sister, Dorothy Elisabeth Woodruff, whom she loves very much. A Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, 3:30 PM, with a viewing one hour prior to the service at Memorial Redwood Mortuary, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah.
logo

Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now