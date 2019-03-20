|
|
In Loving Memory
Murray, UT-Helene Ethel Wright took up residence in Heaven on March 17, 2019 in Murray, UT at the age of 91. Her family was honored to surround her and offer support as she passed peacefully and victoriously into the presence of Jesus. She was born on January 24 1928 in Salt Lake City to George Ensign Woodruff and Ethyl Preston Woodruff. Helene lived a humble life full of sacrifice, dedication and tenderness for her family. In our grief we celebrate her graduation to glory. Her loving presence will be missed by those who knew her. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ross Wright, her father and mother, George Ensign Woodruff and Ethyl Preston Woodruff as well as her brother, George Ensign Woodruff Jr. She also has a sister, Dorothy Elisabeth Woodruff, whom she loves very much. A Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, 3:30 PM, with a viewing one hour prior to the service at Memorial Redwood Mortuary, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 20, 2019